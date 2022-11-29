News you can trust since 1886
Garstang Christmas Lights 2022: 10 pictures from the town's big festive switch-on

Christmas spirit wasn’t the only thing brightening up the town of Garstang as the community gathered to turn on the festive lights.

By Hannah Bridgeman
2 hours ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 1:18pm

Garstang Christmas light turn on proved popular in the community as plenty of locals gathered to watch the illumination.

The festive lights that flow brightly through the town’s centre had been switched on by the Mayor of Wyre, Mayor of Garstang, Town Trust, Chamber of Trade and Festival Queen.

Hundreds came to watch the switch on, with the event proving to be a traditional family celebration with music, carols and a warm festive feeling.

1. Garstang light switch on 2022

Hundreds gathered to watch the Christmas light switch on by the Mayor of Wyre, the Mayor of Garstang, the Town Trust, the Chamber of Trade, and the Festival Queen.

Photo: Michael Coleran

2. Garstang light switch on 2022

Hundreds gathered to watch the Christmas light switch on by the Mayor of Wyre, the Mayor of Garstang, the Town Trust, the Chamber of Trade, and the Festival Queen.

Photo: Michael Coleran

3. Garstang light switch on 2022

Hundreds gathered to watch the Christmas light switch on by the Mayor of Wyre, the Mayor of Garstang, the Town Trust, the Chamber of Trade, and the Festival Queen.

Photo: Michael Coleran

4. Garstang light switch on 2022

Hundreds gathered to watch the Christmas light switch on by the Mayor of Wyre, the Mayor of Garstang, the Town Trust, the Chamber of Trade, and the Festival Queen.

Photo: Michael Coleran

