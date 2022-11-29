Christmas spirit wasn’t the only thing brightening up the town of Garstang as the community gathered to turn on the festive lights.
Garstang Christmas light turn on proved popular in the community as plenty of locals gathered to watch the illumination.
The festive lights that flow brightly through the town’s centre had been switched on by the Mayor of Wyre, Mayor of Garstang, Town Trust, Chamber of Trade and Festival Queen.
Hundreds came to watch the switch on, with the event proving to be a traditional family celebration with music, carols and a warm festive feeling.
1. Garstang light switch on 2022
Photo: Michael Coleran
2. Garstang light switch on 2022
Photo: Michael Coleran
3. Garstang light switch on 2022
Photo: Michael Coleran
4. Garstang light switch on 2022
Photo: Michael Coleran