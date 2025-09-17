England's T20 matches sponsored by TokenFi

The agreement places TokenFi’s branding on the series logo, pitch mats, boundary ropes, perimeter boards, and post-match backdrops | Token FI

TokenFi, a leading blockchain technology company, has announced its partnership with the England cricket team’s tour of Ireland in 2025 as the title sponsor.

The three-match T20 International series will be held at The Village, Malahide, Dublin from September 17 to 21, 2025.

The agreement places TokenFi’s branding on the series logo, pitch mats, boundary ropes, perimeter boards, and post-match backdrops.

Broadcast coverage is expected to reach more than 30 million viewers across the UK, Ireland, India, Pakistan, the Caribbean, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The matches will be carried by TNT Sport in the UK and Ireland, Supersport in Sub-Saharan Africa, Rush in the Caribbean, Fancode in India, and Tapmad in Pakistan, with TokenFi integrated into broadcast graphics.

The move builds on TokenFi’s previous sponsorship of the West Indies tour of Ireland earlier in 2025, which featured three ODIs in Dublin and three T20Is in Northern Ireland. That partnership was seen by more than 20 million viewers and used a similar branding approach.

TokenFi’s sponsorship coincides with the launch of Nimbus, the company’s new airdrop automation platform on BNB Chain, designed to manage large-scale token distributions.

