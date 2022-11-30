Cookie, who is part Poodle and part Shih Tzu, moved into Ribble Court to be with her elderly owner but after she passed away Cookie was adopted by the home’s activity organiser, Alison Robinson. She popped into the home recently to help fundraise for both Children in Need and Ribble Court’s ‘Wear It Pink’ day to raise money for Breast Cancer Now, which provides world-class research and care for people affected by the disease. On Wear It Pink day, Cookie was dressed in a pink bow-tie and joined residents, staff and visitors to the home who were also dressed in pink to show their support. Residents ran a pink tombola throughout the day in reception and pink cupcakes, biscuits and drinks were served.

The home’s Registered manager Sam Smith said: “Everyone in the home loves it when Cookie pops in to say hello. She works her way around the room and pops up on chairs to snuggle up to residents. Animal therapy is brilliant for a care home and when Cookie visits you can feel the energy rise in the room. It’s an exciting part of the day and it encourages interactive behaviours. Over the past few weeks Cookie has popped into the home to help us with our charity fund-raising. We are delighted to have raised over £105 for Breast Cancer Now and more than £80 for Children In Need.”