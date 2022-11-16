We Are Not Alone, written by Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, of Ghosts and Horrible Histories fame, and produced by Big Talk, which has been behind numerous TV hits, most recently The Outlaws, explores the culture clash between humankind and aliens, who decide to run Britain from its geographical centre, Clitheroe.

But the hapless extra-terrestrials have to hire council ‘human liaison officer’ Stewart, played by Declan Baxter, to help them after struggling to govern the baffling humans.

Stewart strikes up an unlikely camaraderie with clumsy alien underling Greggs, played by Joe Thomas, of The Inbetweeners.

We Are Not Alone Picture shows: Joe Thomas as Greggs, Declan Baxter as Stewart

Several scenes were shot in Clitheroe last December, including at Castlegate and in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “The last two years have been the most challenging the borough has ever faced and this new comedy will boost our post-pandemic recovery by introducing Clitheroe to a national audience.

“Tourism is a key part of our economic strategy and we have worked hard in partnership with Filming in England to develop the borough as a filming destination.

“We can’t wait to find out if and how the aliens get to grips with the baffling British and look forward to welcoming We Are Not Alone enthusiasts to our beautiful borough over the coming months.”

We Are Not Alone Picture shows: Ben Willbond as Darrenth, Larry Rickard as Cirsh

Jonny Shelton, production liaison manager for national screen agency Filming in England, said: “The UK’s screen industries have bounced back faster than any other industry post-pandemic and we are seeing unprecedented demand for content.

“This content boom is providing unsurpassed opportunity and the English regions are at the forefront of it.

“Productions are always on the lookout for unique locations and Clitheroe certainly fits the bill for this quirky new comedy that will introduce the town to a national audience.”

Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham added: “We Are not Alone is one of the most ambitious productions we have ever undertaken, with a hilarious script full of great characters and vivid world-building, and we are thrilled to have worked with Big Talk to bring it to television screens.”

We Are Not Alone Picture shows: Mike Wozniak as Gordan, Vicki Pepperdine as Trater, Declan Baxter as Stewart, Amanda Abbington as Grieves and Joe Thomas as Greggs