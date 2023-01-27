Merseyside Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender on Thursday in the Barnston area of Wirral.

He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

The 26-year-old had been celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight. She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Her funeral was held on Wednesday at St Nicholas Church in Wallasey. The Lighthouse pub was closed as a mark of respect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 22000948723.