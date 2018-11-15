Wedding: Perfect day after speedy romance

Entrepreneurs Paul Richmond and Sylvia Holmes tied the knot at a lavish wedding The Villa in Wrea Green.

The hall was beautifully decorated with pink lace and cherry blossom trees and Sylvia walked down the aisle to Dinah Washington and Brook Benton’s song ‘I Do’ which made it a truly romantic affair.

The couple danced back up the aisle to ‘Flash Bang Wallop’ from the musical Half a Sixpence amid the clapping of more than 120 guests, kicking off the celebrations in style with lots of fun and laughter.

Sylvia and Paul met seven years ago through a mutual friend.

It was a whirlwind romance and they got engaged in 2016.

It was Sylvia who popped the question, using the leap year date of February 29 when women can traditionally propose.

They set the date for August 4 and in the meantime opened BonBon’s Coffee bar in Penwortham.

“I did wonder if I might have bitten off more than I could chew with starting a business and getting married in the same year,” said Sylvia, who is a former dental technician from Chorley.

“But the wedding day went without a glitch and it couldn’t have been more perfect.”

The talented Paul Guard was the entertainer for the day and performed ‘All of Me’ for their first dance

Gary Mills was the host for the evening which was themed 80s music.

Paul said: “I wanted to make this a day she’d always dreamed of having and it turned out to be magical for the both of us and hopefully our family and friends too.”

Sylvia added: “We would like to take this chance to thank all the professionals.

“Everyone did a fantastic job and the memories of the day will stay with us forever.”

The newlyweds went on to have a break in the South of England to catch up with family.