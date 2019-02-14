Wedding: A real beauty of a day for Lee Woods and Kerry Langton

Have your say

At a small chapel inside the oldest part of Edinburgh Castle, Lee Woods asked Kerry Langton to marry him.

She hadn’t been happy about walking to the top of the castle when they went to the Christmas Markets in 2016 as she wanted to take in the sights on a tour bus.

Lee Woods and Kerry Langton

But Lee and their friends persuaded her as there was a special reason for the visit.

Kerry, a learning disability nurse said: “There was a prayer mat which guided you to make a wish.

“I walked back over to Lee and told him to make a wish.

“We shut our eyes and when I opened them he was down on one knee and our friends were filming it.

“It was all a surprise, I did not know.”

They tied the knot at Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa and named We named the day The Woods Winter Wedding.

Kerry, 30, is a massive Disney fan so they decided to have a subtle, elegant Beauty and the Beast wedding.

They had a string quartet playing Tale as Old as Time as the bride made her entrance, a mirror for the seating plan, roses, candleabras and rose cupcakes.

On the top table, they had stacks of books and tea pots and tea cups with flowers and candles.

Kerry said: “The whole day ran smoothly, staff at the venue were amazing.

“The best part was during the best man’s speech when he brought out a 6ft photo of Lee in a pink mankini from his stag do.

“It was a magical day, I married my best friend in front of every one I love.”

Lee, 31, a chef at the Harvester , said: “It was the best day of my life, I married my soul mate and my forever love.”

The couple will honeymoon in Dubai and the Maldives.

They live in Leyland.