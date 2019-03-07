Wedding: A proposal under the stars paved the way for Steffany Hastwell and Daniel Gilbert's big day

A proposal under the stars paved the way for the marriage of Steffany Hastwell and Daniel Gilbert

The couple married at St Nicholas Church, Wrea Green before a reception at The Villa.

They had known each other at high school but never dated until they left school. They were 18 years old and bumped into each other at their local pub.

Steffany, 25, a digital marketing assistant said: “Daniel proposed to me in the Lake District. We were away enjoying a nice lodge break, and had just come back from a lovely meal out.

“He proposed to me in the hot tub of our lodge under the stars.”

The couple were determined to have a string quartet play at their wedding and booked Athena Strings to play during the reception.

“This is something I fought hard to get as I love string music,” said Steffany,” “our friends and family really made the day for us and we’re forever grateful for the amazing memories we have to treasure.”

The groom’s best men were Adam Daniel and Marc Skelhorn with chief bridesmaid Lucy Mansfield and bridesmaids Dawn Gilbert, Freya Heaney and Vicky Thompson assisting the bride..

“It was the best day of my life so far, I loved every bit,” said Steffany.

“I know lots of brides hate the planning stages and find it stressful but I was in my element.

“It was just perfect and the weather was beautiful we couldn’t have asked for better.”

Daniel, who’s a cricket coach added: “It was a fantastic day and the weather played its part by shining all day for us.

“My bride looked so beautiful, everything was perfect and my wife did a good job with the planning!”

After their big day the couple jetted off to Vancouver, Hawaii and San Franscisco for their honeymoon. Photos: http://www.h2photography.co.uk

Steffany and Daniel Gilbert. Photos: H2 Photography