STORM ERIK: Marriage ceremonies go ahead despite County Hall roof damage at Preston registry office

Today's marriage ceremonies at Preston's registry office are officially going ahead.

It comes after part of the roof of the registry office in Bow Lane was blown off as Storm Erik brought gusts of 70mph to Lancashire.

Part of Preston registry office's roof has been blown off in strong winds

The building is run by Lancashire County Council, which this afternoon confirmed that none of today's ceremonies been cancelled as a result of the damage.

A spokesman told the Post: "There are three weddings today and all of them are going ahead as planned. That's as I know, for now."

They added that further updates could come this afternoon and this evening regarding the extent of the damage and if repair work could cause any delays going into Monday.

"Things are looking quite positive so far", they added.

Arthur Street has been closed while the debris was cleared up

Arthur Street has been closed as a result of the debris but the closure is causing very little disruption for motorists, with the road used primarily to access the staff car park for County Hall.

What's left of the debris is being stored in the bike shed section of the staff car park.