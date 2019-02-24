Have you recently married and live in the Lancashire area?

The Lancashire Post is looking for newlyweds to take part in their wedding feature, which focuses on the stunning weddings which have taken place across the area.

It's a weekly feature which details all the magic of your wedding day - from the moment of meeting, the proposal and the all the emotions, fun and laughter of the big day itself.

Featured in our Saturday edition, the wedding page also includes several of your favourite photos which captured your perfect day.

So if you have married within the last four months, live in the Lancashire area and would like the keepsake of a full wedding feature in your local paper, get in touch with community reporter claire.lark@jpimedia.co.uk