God the central figure in union

Rebecca Robinson and Timothy Burr bonded over their love for God, fun and life and have been inseparable ever since their first meeting while studying at Westminster Theological Centre.

Rebecca Robinson and Timothy Burr bonded over their love for God, fun and life and have been inseparable ever since their first meeting while studying at Westminster Theological Centre.

Timothy and Rebecca Burr

They tied the knot at Crossgate Church in Preston on June 30, which is the church where Rebecca leads the youth group.

Rebecca, a local youth pastor, said: Our vision for the day was joy, family and Jesus at the centre.

“So through all the decisions we made, we wanted to make sure every person who came would have a joyful and fun day and leave knowing that we loved them and God loved them.”

After a year together as friends, they went on their first date to Hollywood Bowl and a year later Tim proposed. Their engagement lasted six months and they had a lot to do, particularly for Rebecca who had to plan a move to Manchester to live with Tim after the wedding.

Timothy and Rebecca Burr

As Rebecca is a local youth pastor, she wanted as many young people involved as possible, so they helped set up, painted signs, sang and gave out confetti. During last song all the youth were at the front dancing and we had huge rainbow streamers.

They held their reception at Arkholme Village Hall with games and a barbecue menu.

“We prayed for every guest that came and we wrote them each a note in their place card as a favour,” said Rebecca.

“The day was so much more than we could have dreamed, it was so joyful and fun and everyone we love was in one room – it was amazing.

“We feel God has blessed us incredibly.”

Tim, a church leader, added: “We absolutely loved planning our wedding together.

“The day really captured what we wanted it to be about, our love and appreciation for the amazing people we have in our lives and how thankful we are to Jesus for bringing us together!”