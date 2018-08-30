Bollywood style for special day

All things Bollywood gave bride Tasneem Khamker a day to remember when she tied the knot with Paul Tyrer.

Their wedding was everything they had dreamed about, particularly for Tasneem, 39, who wanted the colourful and lively Bollywood theme to reflect her childhood from which she fondly remembers watching and listening to Bollywood films and music.

Paul and Tasneem Tyrer 'Pictures: Chris Lord of Lord photography lordphotography.co.uk

The couple married at Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone on July 11 and they held their reception there too.

They met when Paul, 43, was the maintenance worker for the house which Taz was renting.

After a couple of maintenance issues, the couple chatted over coffee and cake about movies and TV dramas before romance blossomed.

One of the key elements of any wedding is the bridal gown and for Taz it really was special in that she had four wedding dresses to wear over the course of their big day.

The gown she wore for the evening reception was custom made in Abu Dhabi.

She said: “It was a Bollywood styled dress and we ventured there last year in November.

“The dress was made to measure the night before flying back to England.

“The alterations were done in the early hours of the day at a small shop in Abu Dhabi called Fashion Fabrics. We only had three hours sleep.”

The weather was beautiful for the ceremony and the moment Tasneem walked down the aisle, Paul’s heart skipped a beat as the day finally had arrived.

Upon saying their vows Tasneem had a moment where she became emotional but she said it was more a feeling of happiness and being overwhelmed.

They combined east and west with onion bhajis and fish and chip cones for the evening buffet.

A second interfaith marriage ceremony was held in Whalley two days later.