Big freeze didn't spoil special day

It was one of the coldest days of the year but the Beast from the East couldn’t have spoiled Chris Hall and Hollie Jones’ wedding day.

Storm Emma had blown in and temperatures of minus five greeted the Chorley couple as they woke on their wedding day.

Hollie, a store manager, originally from Leeds said: “Both Chris and myself were a mixture of excited and nervous on the morning of our big day.

“You would have thought the weather could potentially ruin everything but we weren’t going to let that dampen our spirits.”

They tied the knot at Bartle Hall on March 1 and the icy temperatures made for some amazing winter wonderland photographs.

They met online in 2014 and went on their first date after Hollie had finished a training course in Manchester.

Having both downed several drinks for Dutch courage they met on Chorley Railway Station and it was love at first sight.

“I stayed with Chris for three days because I didn’t want to ever leave him,” said Hollie, we decided to move in together after four months of lond distance.

They became engaged at Christmas 2016 when Chris handed her a car which said Merry Christmas to my fiance.

“As I looked up in shock Chris was down on one knee and proposed there and then!”

They married surrounded by their friends and family and when Chris saw how beautiful Hollie looked when she made her big entrance it brought a tear to his eye.

During the ceremony however it was Hollie who was struggling to hold back the tears.

“We were both so happy to finally be able to tie the knot,” she said.

“After the ceremony we had our photographs done with the fabulous L&L Photography who did a fantastic job regardless of how cold it was.

“They really caught the emotions and the happy feeling that everyone was sharing on our day.

“We had our first dance to ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ by Haley Reinhart, which was beautiful.

“Then we danced the night away!”

Chris and Hollie Hall'Pictures: L&L Photography (07825 350219)'www.l-l-photography.co.uk