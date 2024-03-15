Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, a construction team started their work on a new, state-of-the -art, leisure and sports complex on Wilson Playing Fields in Clayton-le-Moors.

On Wednesday, March 13, Councillors and Officers from Hyndburn Borough Council met with clubs and leisure developers from Alliance Leisure and the ISG construction team to celebrate the start of works.

The project has been funded by Hyndburn Borough Council as part of the borough’s leisure transformation plans and has been developed in partnership with Sport England.

When complete, facilities will include a four-lane, 25 metre swimming pool, a fitness suite, sauna & steam room, group exercise studio, café and a large changing village.

There will also be a dedicated changing facilities to service teams making use of the various outdoor sports facilities.

A closer look at what Wilson Sports Village will look like once completed.

Councillor Marlene Haworth, Leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, said: “It is very fitting that these significant development works fall in the 50th anniversary year for the dedication of Wilson Playing Fields.

“This will ensure the location will remain at the heart of the community’s active leisure and wellbeing provision for many years to come.

“It’s fantastic to finally see a spade in the ground. This development reflects the council’s commitment to placing the health and wellbeing of our community at the heart of our ongoing strategy.

“In addition to creating new indoor active opportunities for everyone in the community, the building will add-value to the existing outdoor facilities to create a leisure hub like no other in the local vicinity.”

In addition to the many social, health and wellbeing benefits Wilson Sports Village will deliver to the community, the new building will also optimise energy efficiencies.

Air source heat pumps, solar panels and the utilisation of the very latest Low and Zero Carbon Technologies will all support the council’s carbon reduction strategy and ambitions to achieve net zero.

The current site is used by a diverse range of clubs and organisations, including Wheels For All. Joe McTague, Chief Operating Officer of Wheels for All said: “We are thrilled to be involved in the ground breaking event for this exciting new facility.

“We have used the running track at Wilson Playing Fields for more than 17 years, providing an inclusive cycling programme that gives people, regardless of age and ability, the opportunity to cycle on a regular basis.

“The new Sports Village, particularly the changing facilities and café will help us to expand our programme, providing more disabled people the opportunity to take part in sport and physical activity.”