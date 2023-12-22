Watch now: on patrol with Preston Street Pastors helping the city's homeless and intoxicated
On the penultimate Saturday night before Christmas, we join the Street Pastors on their rounds in Preston City Centre, as they celebrate their 15th anniversary of looking after the homeless and drinkers of the city's nightlife.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whether it's a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and a Mars bar for someone sleeping rough or a pair of flip flops for those who have taken off their high heels and are carrying them after a night dancing, Street Pastors are on hand to help in any way they can. Most of the time, they’re there just to remind people that there’s always someone to talk to.
The full film premieres on ShotsTV (Freeview channel 276) at 9.35pm on December 23, but you can also watch it online at www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52248393