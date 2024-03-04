News you can trust since 1886
Watch as I visit Holden Decor in Darwen to see how they have achieved global success

The wallpaper industry is rife in the town of Darwen but this company has reached international heights.
By Sam Quine
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:57 GMT
Holden Decor has been around for more than 35 years but has stayed in its birthplace throughout despite having success across the globe.

Watch as I visited the small headquarters on the doorstep of Darwen to see how they stay one step ahead of their competitors.

