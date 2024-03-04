Watch as I visit Holden Decor in Darwen to see how they have achieved global success
The wallpaper industry is rife in the town of Darwen but this company has reached international heights.
Holden Decor has been around for more than 35 years but has stayed in its birthplace throughout despite having success across the globe.
Watch as I visited the small headquarters on the doorstep of Darwen to see how they stay one step ahead of their competitors.