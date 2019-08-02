Vernon Carus: photos show last days of historic mill
With a demolition company now appointed to raze the former Penwortham Mill, Lancashire Post photographer Neil Cross has captured these images of the site as it stands.
The former Vernon Carus mill has contractors on site, with residents in the Factory Lane area being warned to expect demolition “in the up and coming few weeks.”
1. Vernon Carus mill
LEP photographer Neil Cross captured these images of contractors preparing for demolition
2. Vernon Carus mill
3. Vernon Carus mill
4. Vernon Carus mill
