Travel experts at Sally’s Cottages have released the must-visit list of villages in the Lake District, aiming to ‘showcase some of the lesser-known spots - alongside popular destinations’.

They include picture slate-clad mining cottages jostling for space beside cosy cafes, village greens taking centre stage, and charming stone bridges over trickling streams, all set against the awe-inspiring scenery of the Lake District National Park.

If you are looking for some inspiring getaway choices, here Sarah Pring, senior brand communications executive at Sally's Cottages, takes us on a trip to some of the prettiest villages in the Lake District.

1. Cartmel Between the stunning Lake District, and glorious Morecambe Bay you'll find Cartmel where cottages sit next to a delightful stream and grand, ivy-covered houses nestle alongside quirky village shops. Photo: Cartmel Photo Sales

2. Grasmere Once home to William Wordsworth, Grasmere retains the character that inspired much of the poet's work. Charming slate-built cottages sit beside independent shops, cafes and art galleries against the grand scenery of the surrounding countryside. Photo: Grasmere Photo Sales

3. Seatoller Slate-clad miners' cottages with gorgeous views are bundled together in this modest village offering a warm and cosy welcome. Set at the foot of Honister Pass against idyllic countryside scenery, you can see why Seatoller made the list! Photo: Seatoller Photo Sales

4. Elterwater Traditional slate-clad terraced houses line the main street, while larger whitewashed cottages stand off to the side basking in the breathtaking landscape which is dominated by the impressive Langdale Fells. Photo: Elterwater Photo Sales