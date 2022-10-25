The Lake District: Nine of prettiest villages according to travel experts that are less than a 2 hour drive from Lancashire
While Lancashire has its fair share of stunning scenery, gorgeous towns and villages, great places to eat and plenty of activities – we’re also lucky to have the Lake District on our doorstep for a change of scenery.
Travel experts at Sally’s Cottages have released the must-visit list of villages in the Lake District, aiming to ‘showcase some of the lesser-known spots - alongside popular destinations’.
They include picture slate-clad mining cottages jostling for space beside cosy cafes, village greens taking centre stage, and charming stone bridges over trickling streams, all set against the awe-inspiring scenery of the Lake District National Park.
If you are looking for some inspiring getaway choices, here Sarah Pring, senior brand communications executive at Sally's Cottages, takes us on a trip to some of the prettiest villages in the Lake District.