Plans to brighten up the southern end of the busy train terminal with hanging baskets and planters have been unveiled.

But architects commissioned to design the refurbishment on behalf of County Hall chiefs are having to stick to strict guidelines because the historic station is Grade II Listed.

According to plans submitted to the city council this week the work is needed because facilities on sections of platforms 3C and 4C, which handle passengers on the East Lancashire and West Lancashire lines, are described as "basic."

Not a great passenger experience on Platform 3C

There are no seats at that end of both platforms and little passenger information.

"The waiting environment at the southern end of Preston Station has not changed significantly since electrification was completed in 1973, and no longer meets the demands of a 21st century railway station and the expectations of travelling passengers," says a report to the city's planning department.

LCC is applying for Listed Building Consent to spruce up the two platforms and bring them up to the same level as main line parts of the station where the passenger experience is much better.

Standing room only on Platform 4C

"The proposed works aim to benefit all passengers, particularly travellers on the East Lancashire and West Lancashire lines by providing a more pleasant and green environment on Platforms 3C and 4C, with the introduction of new passenger seating, signage displays, and improvement to the visual appearance of these platforms with new flowering hanging baskets," adds the report.

"Platforms 3C and 4C currently service the East Lancashire and West Lancashire lines and services to Colne and Ormskirk.

"However, passenger facilities in this part of the station are basic, with small customer information displays, but no seating and little passenger information on the lines and destinations.

"This restructuring provides an excellent opportunity to update and improve the passenger waiting facilities in this part of the station, assisting with the perception of Preston Station for both existing and new passengers utilising these platforms.