Described as a "a land of peaks, dales, caves and waterfalls with a bustling, traditional market town at its heart" by Visit Settle, the town ranked highest in a recent study of Airbnb accommodation, based on customer reviews.

Settle has 416 Airbnb properties available for hire, which have been reviewed more than 30,000 times, according to data gathered by property experts Homedit.com. Homedit.com created an index, looking into the number of Airbnbs, the average person capacity, the number of reviews, weighted average rating, and the Bayesian average rating.

Tripadviser lists Ingleborough, Stainforth Force, Hoffmann Kiln, The Listening Gallery and The Courtyard as some of the best things to do in and around Settle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Settle, North Yorkshire.