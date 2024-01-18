MP Katherine Fletcher met with Northern Rail to see platform extension work that is almost complete

Katherine linked up with Regional Stakeholder Manager Owain Roberts and Regional Community and Sustainability Manager Simon Abbott at Leyland Station last Friday to see the work.The operator runs six-carriage electric trains from the station but could only open the doors on five carriages due to the short platforms.

Katherine Fletcher with Owain Roberts

The finishing touches to the work by Network Rail to extend the platforms is now happening and in a few weeks doors on all carriages will be able to open.

Other measures put in include a safe tactile paving surface on the platform for people with sight loss or vision impairment. This is important as the station was made step free a few years ago using government money.

“Better trains able to pull more carriages need longer platforms and I was pleased to go to Leyland station and meet with Northern Rail to discuss these improvements and how it will improve the passengers' travel experience,” said Katherine.

“More capacity and better access to carriages is vital to avoid overcrowding on trains and improve safety and convenience on what is a busy station with trains to Preston, Liverpool, Hazel Grove and to Manchester.