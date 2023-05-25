Sometimes, we all just need to get away from it all.

And where better to do that than at a luxury spa. As luck should have it, here in Lancashire we have one retreat that’s in the running to win a prestigious World Spa Award.

Woodland Spa, at Crow Wood Leisure in Burnley, is in the running to be named England's Best Spa Day.

So naturally, we just had to show you around inside to see what all the fuss was about.

1 . Woodland Spa It's set within 100 acres of the Lancashire countryside Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Woodland Spa The perfect place for a couples' retreat Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Woodland Spa You can hit the bar after your treatment Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4 . Woodland Spa No matter how long your stay is, there's all kinds of treatments on offer Photo: Submit Photo Sales

