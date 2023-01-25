Temporary traffic signals will be in operation at the intersection of Fylde Road, Tulketh Brow and Water Lane for almost two weeks as work on replacing the existing lights is carried out.

Highways chiefs at County Hall say the work will go on until Friday February 10 and will involve two Sunday road closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Road will be shut at the junction for traffic heading eastwards, into the city centre, on the first day this Sunday. It will then be closed to traffic on the westbound side, heading towards the Docks area, on Sunday February 5.

Replacing faulty traffic lights could mean 10 days of delays.

LCC says the work is necessary to replace cables and ducting underneath the road. Poles and signal equipment are also being replaced because they have become unreliable. The work comes after a number of traffic light failures at the junction in recent months which have caused long delays for traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "I'm grateful to people for planning their journeys around the work which we need to carry out at this very busy junction, and for their patience, as some delays will be unavoidable.

"Some of the traffic signals and electrical cabling at this junction has reached the end of its operating life and needs to be replaced to make sure the junction continues to operate safely. By doing this now in a planned way we will avoid a longer period of disruption if the equipment was to fail."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-way junction is one of the busiest in Preston.