With a network of hotels stretching the length and breadth of Great Britain, Travelodge welcomes millions of customers each year staying for a variety of reasons.

The hotel teams across Blackpool’s three Travelodge hotels have fielded hundreds of customer questions and requests throughout the year.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: "Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge. However, there are some requests beyond their control such as arranging a laughing yoga lesson on Blackpool beach with the laughing clown!”

The laughing clown at Blackpool Pleasure Beach - unfortunately unable to offer laughing yoga sessions on the beach

Here are the top 10 strangest questions and requests …

Can you teach me the Argentine Tango? – Blackpool South Shore Travelodge

Will you accompany my girlfriend to walk on the glass floor on the top of Blackpool Tower as I’m afraid of heights? – Blackpool Promenade Travelodge

Can you get my wife’s name Gladys put into a stick of Blackpool rock? – Blackpool South Shore Travelodge

Where is Blackpool Rock? – Lytham St Annes Travelodge

Which is the best pier for views to Dublin? – Blackpool Promenade Travelodge

Can you arrange for my wife to find a message in a bottle? – Lytham St Annes Travelodge

Can you arrange for me to get hold of whatever the laughing clown has? My wife is miserable – Blackpool Promenade Travelodge

Can you tell me where the black pools are? – Lytham St Annes Travelodge

What pier does the taxi boat leave from to Ireland? – Blackpool Promenade Travelodge

Can you arrange a laughing yoga lesson on Blackpool beach with the laughing clown? – Blackpool South Shore Travelodge

Here are 25 more strange questions and requests at other Travelodge hotels across the UK …

Where can I catch a Cullen Skink? – Aberdeen Airport Travelodge

Can you arrange for me to wear Meghan Markle’s Giorgio Armani dress from the fashion museum for my 40th birthday party? – Bath Waterside Travelodge

Which local Birmingham delicatessen sells Colonel Mustard? – Birmingham Central Bull Ring Travelodge

Can you teach me to bhangra dance? – Birmingham Central Moor Street Travelodge

Can you arrange for me to have a double date with Harry and Sandra Redknapp? – Bournemouth Seafront Travelodge

What time does the BA i360 take off? – Brighton Seafront Travelodge

How holy is the water at the Jesus Green Lido? – Cambridge Central Travelodge

Does King Charles teach at The Kings School? – Canterbury Chaucer Central Travelodge

Can you arrange for my husband to be imprisoned in Carlisle castle? He is annoying me – Carlisle Central Travelodge

How fidgety is the Fidgety Pie? – Derby Pride Park Travelodge

Do I need to bow to Brigadier Sir Nils Olav at Edinburgh Zoo? – Edinburgh Central Travelodge

Can you record a voice note in the voice of Sean Connery to my Grannie Angie for her birthday? You sound just like 007! – Edinburgh Haymarket Travelodge

Can you arrange for Aunt Bessie to give my wife a cookery lesson, she can’t make Yorkshire puddings? – Hull Central Travelodge

Can you ask that the London Eye rotates in an anti-clockwise formation? – London City Travelodge

Can you arrange a surprise garden afternoon tea for my grandfather with Paddington Bear? – London Central Waterloo Travelodge

Can you take Boujee, my Chow Chow shopping in Knightsbridge, whilst I make a sales pitch? – London Central Marylebone Travelodge

Can you record my voicemail with your best Scouser accent - could you say “Surprise Surprise” in honour to the late Cilla Black? – Liverpool Central Exchange Street Travelodge

I would like an extra room to use as a wardrobe? – Manchester Piccadilly Travelodge

Can you take me for a spin in a Red Bull Formula One racing car? – Milton Keynes at The Hub Travelodge

Is Rick Stein around to cook us a private barbecue on the beach? – Newquay Seafront Travelodge

My husband wants to visit a Norfolk broad, which one do you recommend? – Norwich Central Riverside Travelodge

Can you fill my bath with different flavoured scoops of ice cream as a birthday present for my wife’s 40th birthday? – Rhyl Seafront Travelodge

Can you get ordained today to officiate my wedding? – Staines Travelodge

Which volcano is Laverbread from? – Swansea Central Travelodge

