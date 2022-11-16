'Can you arrange for me to get hold of whatever the laughing clown has? My wife is miserable' The top 10 most bizarre requests put to staff at Blackpool's Travelodge hotels
Travelodge - one of the UK’s largest hotel chains - has revealed the top 25 most bizarre questions and requests that the company’s 581 UK hotel teams have received during the last 12 months - including the top 10 from the company’s three Travelodge hotels in Blackpool.
With a network of hotels stretching the length and breadth of Great Britain, Travelodge welcomes millions of customers each year staying for a variety of reasons.
The hotel teams across Blackpool’s three Travelodge hotels have fielded hundreds of customer questions and requests throughout the year.
Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: "Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge. However, there are some requests beyond their control such as arranging a laughing yoga lesson on Blackpool beach with the laughing clown!”
Most Popular
Here are the top 10 strangest questions and requests …
Can you teach me the Argentine Tango? – Blackpool South Shore Travelodge
Will you accompany my girlfriend to walk on the glass floor on the top of Blackpool Tower as I’m afraid of heights? – Blackpool Promenade Travelodge
Can you get my wife’s name Gladys put into a stick of Blackpool rock? – Blackpool South Shore Travelodge
Where is Blackpool Rock? – Lytham St Annes Travelodge
Which is the best pier for views to Dublin? – Blackpool Promenade Travelodge
Can you arrange for my wife to find a message in a bottle? – Lytham St Annes Travelodge
Can you arrange for me to get hold of whatever the laughing clown has? My wife is miserable – Blackpool Promenade Travelodge
Can you tell me where the black pools are? – Lytham St Annes Travelodge
What pier does the taxi boat leave from to Ireland? – Blackpool Promenade Travelodge
Can you arrange a laughing yoga lesson on Blackpool beach with the laughing clown? – Blackpool South Shore Travelodge
Here are 25 more strange questions and requests at other Travelodge hotels across the UK …
Where can I catch a Cullen Skink? – Aberdeen Airport Travelodge
Can you arrange for me to wear Meghan Markle’s Giorgio Armani dress from the fashion museum for my 40th birthday party? – Bath Waterside Travelodge
Which local Birmingham delicatessen sells Colonel Mustard? – Birmingham Central Bull Ring Travelodge
Can you teach me to bhangra dance? – Birmingham Central Moor Street Travelodge
Can you arrange for me to have a double date with Harry and Sandra Redknapp? – Bournemouth Seafront Travelodge
What time does the BA i360 take off? – Brighton Seafront Travelodge
How holy is the water at the Jesus Green Lido? – Cambridge Central Travelodge
Does King Charles teach at The Kings School? – Canterbury Chaucer Central Travelodge
Can you arrange for my husband to be imprisoned in Carlisle castle? He is annoying me – Carlisle Central Travelodge
How fidgety is the Fidgety Pie? – Derby Pride Park Travelodge
Do I need to bow to Brigadier Sir Nils Olav at Edinburgh Zoo? – Edinburgh Central Travelodge
Can you record a voice note in the voice of Sean Connery to my Grannie Angie for her birthday? You sound just like 007! – Edinburgh Haymarket Travelodge
Can you arrange for Aunt Bessie to give my wife a cookery lesson, she can’t make Yorkshire puddings? – Hull Central Travelodge
Can you ask that the London Eye rotates in an anti-clockwise formation? – London City Travelodge
Can you arrange a surprise garden afternoon tea for my grandfather with Paddington Bear? – London Central Waterloo Travelodge
Can you take Boujee, my Chow Chow shopping in Knightsbridge, whilst I make a sales pitch? – London Central Marylebone Travelodge
Can you record my voicemail with your best Scouser accent - could you say “Surprise Surprise” in honour to the late Cilla Black? – Liverpool Central Exchange Street Travelodge
I would like an extra room to use as a wardrobe? – Manchester Piccadilly Travelodge
Can you take me for a spin in a Red Bull Formula One racing car? – Milton Keynes at The Hub Travelodge
Is Rick Stein around to cook us a private barbecue on the beach? – Newquay Seafront Travelodge
My husband wants to visit a Norfolk broad, which one do you recommend? – Norwich Central Riverside Travelodge
Can you fill my bath with different flavoured scoops of ice cream as a birthday present for my wife’s 40th birthday? – Rhyl Seafront Travelodge
Can you get ordained today to officiate my wedding? – Staines Travelodge
Which volcano is Laverbread from? – Swansea Central Travelodge
Can you programme all the traffic lights in York to be green at midday for a bride to get to the church on time? – York Central Layerthorpe Travelodge