Pure Leisure hosts special opening weekend for refurbished restaurants

Pure Leisure Group is delighted to announce a revamp for the 2018 season of two of its most popular restaurants at South Lakeland Leisure Village and Fell End Holiday Park.

Both venues have undergone a stylish refurbishment to offer a fresh new look and dining experience in time for spring.

At the start of a weekend long celebration Pure Leisure Operations Director, Gordon Walker, introduced special guest South Lakes MP Tim Farron, the Member for Westmorland and Lonsdale, who cut the ribbon and officially announced the re-openings.

Holiday Home Owners, Guests and Diners at both parks enjoyed 5 star treatment during the events that followed the official ceremonies. The official opening night for Waters Edge Restaurant took place at award-winning South Lakeland LeisureVillage on Friday 9th March and featured entertainment from Soul Sister. An all new menu and inviting family atmosphere are sure to be welcomed by guests and diners old and new.

On Saturday 10th March at Fell End Holiday Park Woodland Edge Restaurant diners were treated to a special Italian-themed food and drink menu, with entertainment from vocalist Georgia Barry to smooth the night away.

There’s still time to book an Easter break at either park with holiday lodges from just a little over £200 for a family of 4 or holiday caravans from £140. Call 01524 781918 to make a booking today.

Waters Edge (South Lakeland Leisure Village) and Woodland Edge (Fell End Holiday Park) are open daily for dining or just relaxing. For more information please visit pure-leisure.co.uk