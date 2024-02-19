Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three more artists are being added to the bill for James’ headlining gig at Lytham Festival.

The indie legends headline the final night of the North West’s largest live music festival on Sunday, July 7 and will be accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra and the Manchester Inspirational Voices Gospel Choir.

It has already been revealed that British music legend Johnny Marr will be the main support for James, and it is now announced that joining him will be fellow Manchester indie outfit Inspiral Carpets, fan-favourites The Magic Numbers and Liverpudlian four-piece The Kairos.

A vital component of the infamous ‘Madchester’ movement, Inspiral Carpets formed in Oldham in 1980.

Known for hit singles including This Is How It Feels, Saturn 5 and She Comes in the Fall, they remain much-loved across the UK.

The Magic Numbers are known for their unique harmonies, melodic hooks, songwriting craftsmanship and timeless sound.

Their Mercury Prize-nominated self-titled debut album was released in 2005 to outstanding critical acclaim and contained top ten hit singles such as Forever Lost, Love Me Like You and Love is a Game. They will be joined by up-and-coming rock band The Kairos.

Lytham Festival returns for five nights on Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7.

Tickets are on sale now from lythamfestival.com

James will close the five-day festival following headlining shows from Hozier (Wednesday, July 3), Shania Twain (Thursday, July 4), Courteeners (Friday, July 5) and Madness (Saturday July 6), along with hitmaking special guests and support artists including singing ‘Giant’ Rag’n’Bone Man, US rock star Brittany Howard, pop icon Rick Astley and English pop-rock outfit The Kooks.

Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “James are one of those artists our customers have repeatedly asked for so it’s great to finally be welcoming them to Lytham this year.

“With Johnny Marr supporting this was already shaping to be an incredible night, but to now add Inspiral Carpets, The Magic Numbers and The Kairos will make this a brilliant night and one that will hold long in people’s memories.”