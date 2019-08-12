This former park keeper's lodge in Avenham and Miller Parks is up for sale for £320,000

Have your say

“Does it have a garden?” is a question most people ask when buying a house.

Well, one house on the market at the moment certainly does.

Not only does it have its own, it is on the edge of Preston’s famous beauty spots of both Avenham and Miller Parks.

So there is certainly no shortage of walks and greenery around.

The three-bedroomed detached house inside Avenham Park is being marketed by Entwistle Green of Preston .

Situated in West Cliff, Broadgate, the property is being offered at £320,000

The property is currently unoccupied and is said to be in need of renovation.

Entwistle Green said: “This is a unique opportunity to purchase this fantastic three bedroom detached residence split across three floors.

“Requiring modernisation throughout and located on the entrance to Avenham & Miller Parks, offering excellent access to Preston city centre and railway station.

“No chain delay and viewing highly recommended.”

The property is situated right at the park gates in a position that in many cases would be occupied by a lodge or gatehouse.

Entwistle Green were unavailable for comment.

But historian Keith Johnson said it was almost certainly a park keeper’s lodge.The generous accommodation is on three floors.

There is a driveway to the front and – yes – tiered mature gardens to the side and rear.

But just outside is Avenham Park – a riverside park in a natural amphitheatre with a Japanese water garden.

It is located in Preston’s Conservation area falling down to the River Ribble and was designed and built in the 1860s.

The home’s layout comprises of a hallway, lounge, sitting room, and study.

A staircase leads from the hallway to the lower floor, and a wood panelled door to the rear gardens.

A dining room, breakfast kitchen, and cellar are downstairs.

A staircase leads from the sitting room to the first floor landing.

There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor

It has a double driveway a mature tiered gardens and decked patio.