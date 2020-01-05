These were the best restaurants in the north west in 1975, according to the Lancashire Evening Post's 'Gourmet' page
Forget Trip Advisor, your trusty LEP was giving you lists of top eateries as far back as 1975.
A loyal reader unearthed a fascinating page while clearing out her mum's flat, and it makes for interesting reading:
1. Rivermede, St Michaels-on-Wyre
"The formal informality of picturesque Rivermede is a magnet that attracts overseas visitors as well as devotees from the Preston area. Girls in flowing dresses attentively serve you"
jpimediaresell
2. The Pickwick Tavern, Warton
"As well as the Toby Bistro set menus, which consist of five starters, four main courses and five sweets, there is a full range of Bass Charrington beers available as well as wines by the litre"
jpimediaresell
3. The Burnside Hotel, Bowness on Windermere
"Revive your zest for living at Burnside of Bowness! From now until March 31 you can enjoy a Reviver Holiday Weekend (Friday evening to Sunday evening) all for 13.50"
jpimediaresell
4. The Orchard Restaurant, Broughton
"An eighteenth century farmhouse transformed into a restaurant without destroying its old charm. Imaginative dishes served by friendly staff together with beautiful glassware and silver"
jpimediaresell
View more