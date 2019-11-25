These are the 12 least deprived postcode areas in Preston according to the Index of Multiple Deprivation
The Post can today reveal 12 of the least deprived areas in Preston – and the streets that fall within them.
Data has been collected from the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) which was most recently updated in September 2019.
1. PR2 5LB
Including Lindale Avenue, Preston Road (B6243), Tunbrook Avenue, Woodlands Grove
2. PR2 5PD
Including Bluebell Way (B6242), Guiding Road and Preston Perrys Motor Village
3. PR2 5
Including Oakengate, Ladybank Avenue, Williams Lane, Ladywell Drive, Danvers Way, Fernyhalgh Lane and Squires Wood
4. PR2 3FY
Including Conway Drive, Johnspool, Ridgemont, Stour Lodge
