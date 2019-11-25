Least deprived housing areas of Preston

These are the 12 least deprived postcode areas in Preston according to the Index of Multiple Deprivation

The Post can today reveal 12 of the least deprived areas in Preston – and the streets that fall within them.

Data has been collected from the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) which was most recently updated in September 2019.

Including Lindale Avenue, Preston Road (B6243), Tunbrook Avenue, Woodlands Grove

1. PR2 5LB

Including Lindale Avenue, Preston Road (B6243), Tunbrook Avenue, Woodlands Grove
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Including Bluebell Way (B6242), Guiding Road and Preston Perrys Motor Village

2. PR2 5PD

Including Bluebell Way (B6242), Guiding Road and Preston Perrys Motor Village
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Including Oakengate, Ladybank Avenue, Williams Lane, Ladywell Drive, Danvers Way, Fernyhalgh Lane and Squires Wood

3. PR2 5

Including Oakengate, Ladybank Avenue, Williams Lane, Ladywell Drive, Danvers Way, Fernyhalgh Lane and Squires Wood
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Including Conway Drive, Johnspool, Ridgemont, Stour Lodge

4. PR2 3FY

Including Conway Drive, Johnspool, Ridgemont, Stour Lodge
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3