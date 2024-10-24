These are Preston's dodgiest and roughest old school pubs down the decades... according to you

Published 24th Oct 2024, 13:21 BST

It was once said that you could visit a different Preston pub on every single day of the year.

And, while that may no longer quite be the case owing to the closure of many of the city’s finest drinking establishments over the past few decades, Preston is still a place with its fair share of top-tier boozers.

Full of fabulous old school haunts with traditional character as well as newer trendy bars and bouncing clubs, Preston’s nightlife scene is still lively to this day... but many will say that it’s nothing like it used to be.

Some establishments earned pretty notable reputations for being somewhat ‘rough’ back in the day, and so when we asked readers to nominate the standout spots which really stick in the mind as being particularly dodgy, you told us in your hundreds.

Now, of course, we are not suggesting that any places which are still operating are still like that today, but these are some of the pubs which were mentioned most frequently, meaning that they’ve made the list.

Casting his mind back, George Eastham said: “I can go back to the early 50s - The White Lion down Syke Hill. The Rag and Bone men would frequent it, guaranteed to be two or three fights every night.”

The Bears Paw

1. Preston's roughest pubs

The Bears Paw Photo: Submitted

Beat Street

2. Preston's roughest pubs

Beat Street Photo: National World

Hogarths, Church Street

3. Roughest pubs through the decades

Hogarths, Church Street | National World

Belle Vue

4. Preston's roughest pubs

Belle Vue Photo: National World

