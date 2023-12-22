On the penultimate Saturday night before Christmas, we join the Street Pastors on their rounds in Preston City Centre, as they celebrate their 15th anniversary of looking after the homeless and drinkers of the city's nightlife.

In an area which is typically bustling with eager shoppers by day and teeming with fun-loving revellers of a night, there’s plenty of work which goes on behind the scenes in order to ensure that countless people are taken care of, regardless of their circumstances.

Having started in London some 20 years ago, Street Pastors first came to Preston in the late 2000s. A group of people dedicated to helping others, the Street Pastors head out into the city centre on Friday and Saturday nights in order to talk to people in need of a friendly chat, befriend people, help those in need, and offer advice on other local support agencies.

Whether it's a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and a Mars bar for someone sleeping rough or a pair of flip flops for those who have taken off their high heels and are carrying them after a night dancing, Street Pastors are on hand to help in any way they can. Most of the time, they’re there just to remind people that there’s always someone to talk to.