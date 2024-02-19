The Preston Weekender to shine light on local music talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A music event being held in Preston, has pledged to give up and coming musicians from around the area a chance to perform on the lineup which also features notable names.

The Preston Weekender, which takes place across the Bank Holiday Weekend of May 4 and 5, on the Flag Market will have a range of genres playing from dance to indie music.

The Preston Weekender which will be arriving on May Bank Holiday.

On Saturday ‘Ministry of Sound Takeover’ will come to the Flag Market, where fans of commercial dance music can enjoy performances from K-Klass, Livin’ Joy, Freemasons, Julie McKnight and lots more.

To go alongside these recognised names, popular Preston-based DJ Mark Freejack as well as promising city DJ Macy Lancaster have been invited to join the lineup.

Freejack is known to most Prestonians as a stalwart of the city scene, alongside his two-decades on commercial radio across the Northwest.

He said: “I’m so passionate about Preston, and the entertainment it has to offer, so I am excited to be playing at the event.

“Events like the Preston Weekender are few and far between on our doorstep so it’s important that we get behind them as that’s the only way that they’ll continue

“It’s a perfect opportunity for the city to come together and have a massive celebration across the Bank Holiday weekend”.

Mark Freejack who will be showcasing his skills at the 'Ministry of Sound Takeover'.

Completing the Saturday lineup is Preston DJ, Macy Lancaster who is in high demand at events and venues across the Northwest, and beyond.

The 20-year-old has amassed popularity due to her skills on the decks which has resulted in her taking up a month-long residency at the iconic ‘Ibiza Rocks’ venue, in San Antonio on the party island.

On Sunday, the Flag Market will play host to ‘From The Jam’, featuring original members of the band, North West iconic punk band ‘Buzzcocks’, and ever-popular indie band ‘Space’.

Joining the headliners are local bands Evil Blizzard, Hauspoints, The Amber List, Building Giants, Ginnel, and a host of Preston-centred bands and performers.

The Amber List who will be performing at the 'From the Jam' event on Sunday May 5.

Peter Alexander, part of the event’s organising group, said: “The Weekender is the perfect opportunity to showcase just how much musical talent there is in the city.

“At the outset of planning the event, the opportunity to play on a big stage, with recognised names, in their home city, is something that we were committed to offering musicians from our area.

“The Preston Weekender is something that’s been missing from the city for a long-time, we’re hoping that people get behind the event, get their tickets, and come and enjoy a brilliant weekend of music and entertainment”.

The event has been organised by Preston Business Improvement District (BID), in partnership with city centre businesses and Preston City Council.