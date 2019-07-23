The Lancashire Cook Book – Second Helping features recipe for Preston’s famed parched peas

A recipe for Preston’s famed parched peas has made it into a new Lancashire Cook Book coming out in August.

The first edition of the book, released in 2016, sold out across the region and was second only to Mary Berry’s publication in leading local supermarkets.

And, for the second time, Preston’s Business Improvement District (BID) was asked to contribute to the publication given the increasing popularity of the city’s dining scene.

BID’s Mark Whittle said: “We were thrilled to be asked to produce a Preston feature and recipe for the second edition of the ‘Lancashire Cook Book’.

“The city centre’s food offering consistently provides great quality and an abundance of choice.”

Preston’s parched pea recipe was ‘served up’ up by BBC Radio Lancashire’s John Gillmore.

John, who is better known as Gilly, said: “Preston city centre has some fabulous restaurants, being a long-time supporter of ‘Proud Preston’ I jumped at the chance to be involved in this publication when the BID invited me.

“I regularly broadcast my afternoon show live from the city centre and each time we visit it’s clear to see that there’s always something happening in the city – Preston is a really popular place”.

A spokesman for BID said: “The food and drink sector is a very important part of Preston, and the quality of independent businesses that have sprung up alongside big brands provides people with an abundance of choice.”