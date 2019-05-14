Houses

The best and worst places for selling your house fast in the Preston area

If you’re looking to buy or sell a house in the Preston area, latest data shows that it’s taking an average of just over 16 weeks for properties to sell across the Preston postcodes.

According to Property Solvers, these are the best and worst postcodes in Preston for selling your house in a short amount of time, ranked from fastest to slowest selling. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

16 weeks

1. PR5

16 weeks
Google
other
Buy a Photo
17 weeks

2. PR2

17 weeks
Google
other
Buy a Photo
15 weeks

3. PR4

15 weeks
Google
other
Buy a Photo
16 weeks

4. PR1

16 weeks
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2