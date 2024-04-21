The 10 most popular and 10 cheapest destinations you can fly to from Manchester Airport for summer 2024

Looking to get away this summer? Here are some of the most popular and cheapest destinations you can get to from Manchester Airport.

By Sam Quine
Published 21st Apr 2024, 16:26 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Who doesn’t love getting away on holiday but sometimes deciding on where to go can be the most difficult part.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

As Manchester Airport is the nearest airport to Lancashire, we wanted to highlight some potential destinations for you to go.

Looking at Trip.com, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten most popular destinations and the top ten cheapest destinations to fly to from Manchester Airport.

So here is the list of places you can travel to from your nearest airport: 

When it comes to history, art, and architecture Barcelona delivers: There's Gaudí’s iconic Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, the Picasso Museum, and the Gothic Quarter.

1. Barcelona, Spain (Most Popular Destinations)

When it comes to history, art, and architecture Barcelona delivers: There's Gaudí’s iconic Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, the Picasso Museum, and the Gothic Quarter. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mallorca has been drawing visitors from all over Europe (and the world) for centuries with its dreamy nature and Medieval charm.

2. Mallorca, Spanish Island

Mallorca has been drawing visitors from all over Europe (and the world) for centuries with its dreamy nature and Medieval charm.

Photo Sales
Istanbul is a city that mixes old and new, and the best way to explore it is through its mahalles (neighbourhoods).

3. Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul is a city that mixes old and new, and the best way to explore it is through its mahalles (neighbourhoods). Photo: Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency

Photo Sales
Copenhagen is a thoroughly modern—even futuristic—city, home to design-focussed hotels and cutting-edge art galleries.

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen is a thoroughly modern—even futuristic—city, home to design-focussed hotels and cutting-edge art galleries. Photo: Mik Hartwell via Wikimedia Commons

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DestinationsManchester AirportLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.