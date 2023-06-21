If you're like me, sometimes when out for a long time, or having a longer workout, in-ear headphones can start to make my ears ache and become really uncomfortable. So, when I was offered to try the new OpenRock pro I jumped at the chance.The OpenRock Pro provides great sound quality through air conduction thanks to the patented TubeBass™ enhancement technology. This works in a similar way to traditional bone conducting headphones but rather have them sitting on your temples these sit just in front of your tragus. They are singular over ear headphones which I found super comfortable to use as I wasn't restricted with them being connected around my neck or by a cable to my phone.These are great if you are waiting to use them whilst still be able to head your surroundings which is perfect for runners. Because of the over ear design you can wear them day to day without the risk of them falling out and don't do any damage to your ear canals which again greatly reduces ear fatigue.The battery life of the earbuds is truly impressive, providing up to 46 hours of listening time on a single charge. This is ample time for most workouts, as well as extended activities such as marathons. The earbuds also come equipped with a fast charging feature that allows for an additional 60 minutes of playtime with just a 5-minute charge. The earbuds automatically turn off after 10 minutes of inactivity, ensuring that the battery life is conserved. Additionally, the charging case can fully charge the earbuds up to four times before requiring a recharge.Specifications for the OneOdio OpenRock Pro