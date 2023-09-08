£75 warning issued to anyone with broadband in Lancashire

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A warning has been issued to anyone who has broadband in Lancashire. Experts at the charity shopping platform, easyfundraising, want people to know they are missing out on £75 in free cash for their favourite good cause.

If you’re coming to the end of your fixed-term broadband contract or are looking to set up broadband for the first time, you can get free money for your charity with this easy hack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment, TalkTalk are offering £75 in cash to good causes if you do, BT is offering £60 in free cash to good causes while Virgin Media says it will hand out £40 to your favourite charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Lancashire may be able to claim free cash when shopping for their broadband provider. Photo: Unsplash

And in a cost-of-living crisis where charities and good causes are being squeezed as families and households rein in their spending, this money could prove vital.

All people need to do is go to the easyfundraising website, find a brand to shop with, do your shopping through the site, then you can pick a charity which the brand will give money to after you’ve confirmed your order. It’s as easy as that! And, what’s more, it won’t cost you a single penny extra!

Other broadband retailers on the easyfundraising website include Plusnet Broadband, Vodafone, Sky and Your Co-op. All are offering money to charity if you take out broadband using the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as larger charities, there are plenty of smaller and grassroots good causes for you to donate to too. In easyfundraising’s recent donation day, £1.4 million was given out in total to charities and good causes.

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Most of the country has some form of broadband in their homes and workplaces, with it being a vital tool for so many of our day-to-day activities, whether that’s shopping, messaging loved ones, or arranging our next social event.

“The great thing is when you’re shopping, and that can be for groceries, clothes or even perfumes, if you do it through the easyfundraising website, the brand or retailer you buy from will donate a percentage to your favourite good cause or charity you choose.