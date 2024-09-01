Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

OneOdio a leader brand in audio innovation, announces the launch of OpenRock X, setting a new standard in open-ear headphone technology.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In a groundbreaking move for fitness enthusiasts and audiophiles alike, these advanced earbuds blend exceptional sound quality with state-of-the-art design, offering a seamless blend of performance, comfort, and safety for all sporting activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The OpenRock X is available on AmazonUK for £179.99. They can also be purchased now worldwide from the OpenRock website.

OneOdio introduces OpenRock X Open-Ear Air Conduction Sport Earbuds with BassDirect™ technology.

At the heart of the OpenRock X is its custom dynamic driver. This 14.2 mm long-stroke loudspeaker features a high-quality nanometer bio-fiber and cis-molecular polymer diaphragm. This unique construction ensures extremely low distortion and high resolution, delivering a richer and more delicate sound. Enhancing this setup is a magnetic circuit system with a high-tension 9999 pure copper large black coil and an N45 neodymium magnet, boosting low-frequency density for a powerful auditory experience.

OneOdio’s proprietary BassDirect™ bass acoustic cavity technology further elevates sound quality by efficiently transmitting energy to the ear canal. This ensures unparalleled bass response and sound leakage prevention, making the OpenRock X stand out among open-ear designs.

Equipped with the industry-leading LISO 2.0 algorithm, the OpenRock X has undergone over 200 days of testing and refinement. Supported by HiFi 5 DSP supercomputing, it optimizes sound quality across its full frequency range, ensuring each detail is reproduced with precision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understanding the needs of active users, OneOdio has integrated professional sound effects tailored for sports. The Rock Mode enhances deep bass and rhythmic audio, perfect for running, cycling, and HIIT, helping reduce exercise fatigue and boosting performance. Relax Mode offers a natural, comfortable sound ideal for yoga, stretching, and meditation, while Boom Mode maximizes sound pressure levels to deliver powerful music experiences even in noisy environments. Additionally, the Spacial Sound feature, enabled via the app, simulates theatre-like acoustics for an immersive audio experience.

OneOdio introduces OpenRock X Open-Ear Air Conduction Sport Earbuds with BassDirect™ technology.

The open-ear design of the OpenRock X ensures the ear canal remains dry and breathable, reducing the risk of otitis. This design also enhances situational awareness, providing a safer workout environment. The unique adjustable biaxial joint, crafted with inspiration from luxury watch brands, ensures ergonomic comfort and stability, customizable to any exercise intensity or ear size.

For seamless connectivity, the OpenRock X utilizes Bluetooth 5.3 and supports multipoint connections, allowing effortless switching between devices. The earbuds offer an impressive 48-hour battery life with the charging case and feature fast charging capabilities. With IPX5 water and sweat resistance, the OpenRock X can withstand rigorous workouts.

Safety and user comfort are paramount. The OpenRock X includes a max volume limiter, over-time wear reminders, and adaptive volume control, all adjustable via the app. The four AI noise-cancelling microphones ensure clear communication even in windy conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OneOdio’s commitment to quality extends to the design and materials. The earbuds and charging case are crafted from high-strength, corrosion-resistant stainless steel and solid aluminum alloy, respectively. The elegant silver-black and gold-white finishes undergo meticulous processes to achieve a sophisticated appearance. The earhooks are made from soft, skin-friendly liquid silicone rubber, enhancing comfort during extended use.

With the launch of the OpenRock X, OneOdio sets a new standard in sport earbuds, combining cutting-edge technology, superior sound quality, and user-centric design to offer an unparalleled audio experience for athletes and music lovers alike.