NWCRC joins LANPAC to help tackle cyber crime

The North West Cyber Resilience Centre (NWCRC) has joined the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC) to work closely together to help businesses reduce their risk of crime.

Both organisations already work closely with businesses across the Lancashire region to educate and share knowledge in order to prevent crime as much as possible. This working partnership has cemented their existing relationship to reach as many businesses as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NWCRC organisation has also just won the Best Non-operational Problem Oriented Policing Award 2023 by Greater Manchester Police.

DCI Chris Maddock, NWCRC

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Maddocks of the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) and NWCRC said: “Cyber crime is one of the fastest growing crimes and by its nature is incredibly difficult to catch the people responsible.

“Our key messages are always that businesses need to be aware of the risks, what the risks are and how to protect themselves from cyber breaches as much as possible.

“We look forward to sharing our advice, education and resources with businesses across Lancashire in association with LANPAC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor Adshead, LANPAC co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted that The North West Cyber Resilience Centre have joined LANPAC as associate members, and we look forward to working in partnership with them. No doubt our partnership will help in protecting the people of Lancashire.”

Working with the NWROCU, the NWCRC is part of a nationwide network of nine regional Cyber Resilience Centres. The NWCRC’s role is to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and third-sector organisations to reduce their vulnerability to cybercrime and educate them on how best to protect themselves.