From popular pools to busy beaches, Lancashire has an abundance of places you can go swimming.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
With the weather getting warmer, a dip in the water will be playing on people’s minds either as some physical exercise or a social activity.
If you are going to swim in the sea, do stay safe, swimming only when its light outside and don’t swim too far.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where their favourite places to swim were and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 21 of the best places to swim in Lancashire including pools in Preston and Blackpool:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.