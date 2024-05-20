Take a look at 21 of the best places to swim in Lancashire - including pools in Preston and Blackpool

By Sam Quine
Published 20th May 2024, 14:04 BST

Fancy a swim? Here are some of the best places to go swimming in Lancashire.

From popular pools to busy beaches, Lancashire has an abundance of places you can go swimming.

With the weather getting warmer, a dip in the water will be playing on people’s minds either as some physical exercise or a social activity.

If you are going to swim in the sea, do stay safe, swimming only when its light outside and don’t swim too far.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where their favourite places to swim were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the best places to swim in Lancashire including pools in Preston and Blackpool:

Moss Ln, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 8AB | “I have two little boys who thoroughly enjoy swimming and love the pool.”

1. David Lloyd Chorley

Moss Ln, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 8AB | “I have two little boys who thoroughly enjoy swimming and love the pool.” Photo: David Lloyd Chorley

Edisford Bridge, Clitheroe BB7 3LJ | “We had a lovely day here, the grandchildren enjoyed paddling in the river.”

2. Edisford Bridge

Edisford Bridge, Clitheroe BB7 3LJ | “We had a lovely day here, the grandchildren enjoyed paddling in the river.”

Blackpool FY1 1AP | “I love taking a dip in the sea but do be careful!”

3. Blackpool Beach

Blackpool FY1 1AP | “I love taking a dip in the sea but do be careful!” Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Station Rd, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2HA (Temporarily closed but set to reopen in the near future) | “Perfect for me! The pool is always nice and warm.”

4. Kirkham Baths

Station Rd, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2HA (Temporarily closed but set to reopen in the near future) | “Perfect for me! The pool is always nice and warm.” Photo: Google Maps

