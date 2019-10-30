Take a look around: £3.1m Ribble Valley property boasting farmhouse, cottage, and the Forest of Bowland on your doorstep
Boasting a five-bedroom farmhouse and a three-bed cottage as well as rolling meadows, woodland, and access to the picturesque River Ribble, Moorhouse Farm is one of the UK's most tantalising real estate opportunities going.
As well as the ample residential buildings, the Gisburn property also features plenty of potential for conversion and is located on the cusp of the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The woodland has its own family shoot, while the home also boasts pasture space and fishing on the River Ribble. On the market with Savills of York, that £3.1m asking price is justified and then some. Take a look around...