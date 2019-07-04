Take a look around: 23-room Wigan home with ballroom-sized orangery on the market for £1.25m
Located on its own private gated grounds and in an elevated position amongst the hills like an old Roman castle, Bores House is a stunning detached property. Stylish and classy, it's plenty of people's idea of a dream house.
On the market for £1.25m, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom, and five-reception room home is gorgeous outside and in, from the immaculate paved driveway and the wonderful rockery, to the cavernous orangery and the stone and wood features throughout. Take a look around...
Named Bores House, the property is located in an extremely enviable location.