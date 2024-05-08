Splash out on Park Plaza Hotel family-friendly savings

Amsterdam to Utrecht, 18 select superb sites also include prime position capital choice locations aplenty around London.

Available until May 17 via parkplaza.com/summer site, sun-seekers can take advantage of 25 per cent savings across UK, Germany, Hungary and The Netherlands for arrivals until September 10, extra ten per cent price reduction sweetening deal when booking through Radisson Hotel app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warmer weather awaiting, "summer is all about feeling good and doing it your way, whether that’s unwinding to the backdrop of beautiful cityscape, ticking off bucket-list attractions or taking it slow among gorgeous green spaces that call cities home".

London calling Park Plaza Hotel summer sale holidaymakers

Park Plaza Hotels hosts continue: "Taking a trip is the best way to live your best life. And, with hotels in the heart of some of Europe’s most exciting cities, from Amsterdam and London to Utrecht and Nuremberg.

"Park Plaza Hotels helps holidaymakers unlock the authentic on their own terms. Cities come alive during the summer with endless events, exhibitions, concerts and more. So why not get ahead and give yourself something to look forward to?

"After the excitement of exploring somewhere new, or simply rediscovering it, AA award-winning service, food and accommodation await at your hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Offering everything you could need during a city break, select properties also boast saunas, swimming pools and spas for the ultimate ‘me’ time," add hotel bosses, whose PPHE Hotel Group's property portfolio boasts 37 hotels and resorts, comprising 8,800 rooms and eight campsites.

Rooms with a view await Park Plaza Hotel cash-saving customers

Radisson Rewards - free and easy to join by visiting radissonhotels.com/en-us/rewards and app download - allows exclusive access to best rates as well as ability to collect and redeem bonus points every stay.

Participating hotels ...

London Holmes Hotel

London Victoria Park Plaza

London County Hall Park Plaza

London Westminster Park Plaza

London Riverbank Park Plaza

London Waterloo Park Plaza

London Park Royal Park Plaza

Nottingham Park Plaza

Leeds Park Plaza

Berlin Mitte Wallstreet Park Plaza

Nuremberg Park Plaza

Trier Park Plaza

Amsterdam Victoria Park Plaza

Amsterdam Vondelpark Park Plaza

Amsterdam Airport Park Plaza

Utrecht Park Plaza

Eindhoven Park Plaza