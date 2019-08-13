Summer offer aims to help retirees downsize in Poulton-Le-Fylde

Now has never been a better time for retirees looking to move to Poulton-Le-Fylde. McCarthy and Stone is giving the over 70s the opportunity to live their retirement years to the full, by offering to pay the stamp duty on selected new apartments at its Crocus Court Retirement Living Plus development on Station Road.

Those who take advantage of the offer, which is available for a limited time only, stand to save anything from two-five per cent of the value of their new apartment, which is the current stamp duty rate for properties worth more than £125,000.

The summer incentive, from the leading manager and developer of retirement communities, is available for eligible buyers at Crocus Court who reserve before August 31, 2019 and complete no later than October 25, 2019.

It is hoped the offer will encourage retirees from Poulton-Le-Fylde – or those looking to move to the area – that now is an ideal time to consider a move to high quality retirement community, which has been specially designed to enrich the lives of those over the age of 70.

McCarthy and Stone’s stamp duty offer gives even more older people the opportunity to enjoy the lifestyle benefits of a low maintenance Retirement Living Plus apartment.

Full terms and conditions can be found at www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/campaigns/summer-offers.

Fiona Brooks, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North West, explains: “We are pleased to be able to bring this limited time offer to Poulton-Le-Fylde, because we know that it helps to alleviate some of the financial barriers preventing retirees from moving.

“It also aims to encourage retirees who are perhaps thinking about their future needs to proactively consider the different housing options and lifestyle benefits available to them now rather than later.

“A move to a McCarthy and Stone Retirement Living Plus development such as Crocus Court can be the key to an active and independent retirement. Reduced property maintenance, comfort and security, and all the benefits of being part of a community of like-minded people are among the many advantages.”

Crocus Court is an attractive development of 50 one and two bedroom apartments, and the popular location of Poulton-Le-Fylde places retirees in an exceptional area to be able to enjoy the Fylde coastal plain and banks of the River Wyre on their doorstep.

The development features a spacious homeowners’ lounge, perfect for socialising with friends and new neighbours, beautifully landscaped gardens in which to relax, and a convenient guest suite should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay.

Crocus Court has its own estates manager to take care of the smooth running of the development, car parking via a permit scheme, a security entrance system, plus 24-hour emergency call points – for added peace of mind for both homeowners and their families. Additionally, Retirement Living Plus developments feature a bistro-style restaurant, domestic assistance with day-to-day chores, as well as tailored care and support packages.

For more information on stamp duty paid in Poulton-Le-Fylde, visit the sales office at Crocus Court. Alternatively, please call 0800 201 4741 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/crocuscourt.