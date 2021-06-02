Warton near Carnforth is the number 1 trending staycation destination in the UK

Sykes Holiday Cottages have compiled the top 10 spots to book this summer, based on analysis of recent holiday let bookings throughout the UK.

They've reported that bookings for summer 2021 are already up more than 40 per cent in comparison to 2019.

The small Lancashire village of Warton famous for its beautiful nature reserve, Warton Crag, and its traditional brewery, topped the list. The village is also not too far from both Morecambe Bay and the Lake District.

Warton Crag looking over the village towards Morecambe Bay on a glorious summer day taken by reader Graham Wilkinson, of Chipping

The top trending staycation spots

1) Warton, Lancashire

2) Runswick Bay, North Yorkshire

3) Looe, Cornwall

4) Storrs, Cumbria

5) Brixham, Devon

6) Menai Bridge, Isle of Anglesey

7) Chyandour, Cornwall

8) Nefyn, North Wales

9) Hunstanton, Norfolk

10) Dobwalls, Cornwall

Graham Donoghue, Sykes Holiday Cottages CEO, said: "With the honeypot locations across the country booking up fast, we’ve seen a huge growth in demand for lesser-known – but no less enjoyable – staycation destinations."