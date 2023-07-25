The trio of what were originally terrace houses - two of which sit on Fishergate Hill, with the other fronting Walton’s Parade - are to be converted into 21 self-catering units to provide accommodation for visitors to the city.

Preston City Council planners have given the go-ahead to the conversion of the early Victorian-era, three-storey properties, which will have their interiors remodelled to create the self-contained spaces - each with their own kitchen and diner, workspace, bed area and ensuite facilities.

There will be no change to the external appearance of the one-time dwellings, other than to repair and clean the original windows, which remain in place.

The three properties, which span the corner of Fishergate Hill and Walton's Parade, are to be converted into a place to stay for visitors to Preston (image: Google)

An existing car park, accessed from Walton’s Parade, is to be reconfigured to provide 24 pay and display spaces, which a council planning officer has concluded will be “ample” provision.

In her report outlining the reasons for approving the change of use, Vanessa Cartwright-Bremner notes that the location is within easy reach of public transport links and other car parks, adding that waiting restrictions on surrounding streets should deter any unauthorised parking. Bike and bin storage areas will also be provided to the rear of the premises.

A condition attached to the permission will prevent any of the apartments from being occupied by the same person or group of people for a total of more than 90 days in a calendar year.

The company behind the plans - Preston-based North West Lettings - said as part of its application for permission that it intended to create “an inviting space, celebrating the architectural features [of] the existing entrances and overall presence along Fishergate Hill”.

The early nineteenth century properties lie within the Fishergate Hill Conservation Area and are immediately adjacent to others which have Grade II listed status. However, the soon-to-be-converted buildings are not themselves listed.

Fishergate Hill is described by the city council as one the “primary historic route[s] into Preston” which was transformed from a rural location in the early 1800s into “a fashionable residential area of Preston by 1850”.

Ms. Cartwright-Bremner considered that creating a viable use for the buildings would benefit the conservation area as a whole and would not harm its character and appearance.

