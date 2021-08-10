Heysham holiday park awarded Tripadvisor 2021 Travellers' Choice Award

Every year, Tripadvisor pulls together reviews and ratings that travellers share from across the globe to highlight the very best in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards, and Ocean Edge received the award on account of being in the top 10% in accommodation ratings in the region.

Steve Richards, CEO of Parkdean Resorts, said: “The team at Ocean Edge have worked tirelessly to provide a brilliant experience for holidaymakers enjoying a well-deserved staycation in Lancashire. Awards like this, based on reviews from our own customers, are great recognition for their efforts, and we’re proud of everybody at the park.”

Ocean Edge employs more than 100 staff in season, and welcomed 14,000 visitors in 2020. Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s largest operator of caravan, lodge, cabin, glamping and camping holiday resorts, and was named Best UK Family Holiday Company, and Best UK Holiday Parks and Lodges Company at the British Travel Awards 2020, the UK’s biggest opinion poll for travel and tourism in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ocean Edge Holiday Park in Heysham has been awarded the Tripadvisor 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award.