An airbnb in Chipping has been named among the very best.

As 2023 draws to a close, Airbnb has revealed the UK’s top Hosts for 2023.

This year's categories include “Best Design Stay” and “Best New Host” as well as “Best Room Host”, “Best Sustainable Stay” and the “Most Unique Stay.”

Hodder Bridge Court

A glimpse inside one of the rooms.

Hodder Bridge Court, just three miles from Clitheroe, has claimed Best Room Host, a new category for 2023.

The award went to owner Laura, who lives at the property with her husband.

Judges said: “Whether guests are looking for a quiet weekend away, visiting the area for a special occasion or generally just love the great outdoors, ‘Hodder Bridge Court’ is the ideal spot for a getaway.

"Guests can enjoy a restful stay in style thanks to Laura’s eye for design and detail, which radiates throughout her home.”

Somewhere comfortable to stay.

What’s the airbnb like?

Laura describes the home as “very spacious and oozes character”.

She said: “Once an old English pub which has now been converted into serval terrances, us being one. We have three king size bedrooms available (one en-suite shower room), two with access to main bathroom (only accessed by guests.)

"There is a private lounge to use where you can relax and rewind, which opens out onto the patio area where you can admire the River Hodder and enjoy the scenery!”

She adds: “My husband and I both lead very busy lives so we are out a lot of the time, but we are home most evenings.”