Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family of otters were pictured playing in the River Wyre in Garstang this week.

Andrew Moreland, who runs the Garstang & District Wildlife group on Facebook, shared pictures of the elusive creatures after they were spotted splashing around in the river.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Otters playing in the River Wyre at Garstang. Picture credit: Andrew Moreland / Garstang & District Wildlife

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Woodland Trust, the playful carnivores are making a comeback and are becoming a surprisingly common sight in Lancashire's waterside woodland.

Otters feed mostly on fish like trout, carp and eels. But they will happily feast on amphibians, crustaceans and waterbirds like moorhens and coots too.

Otters in the River Wyre, Garstang. Picture credit: Andrew Moreland / Garstang & District Wildlife

Sometimes they will look for food on land, selecting birds, eggs, insects and small mammals to satisfy their appetite - otters will usually eat more than 2lbs of food a day.