Silent nights: The cannabis Christmas pudding to “take the worry out of the festive season”

The traditional family row after Christmas dinner could be a thing of the past thanks to a new Christmas pudding - infused with cannabis.

Marketed as “the most festive way to get a hit of the glorious green”, the pudding is infused with CBD and Cannabis Terpenes.

The "healthy and relaxing" Christmas Day dessert

It is 100 per cent legal and, its makers insist, is a healthy and relaxing Christmas Day dessert.

Homeware and lifestyle retailer Firebox.com, who have created the £9.99 pudding, said it is the ideal way to “take the worry out of the festive season”.

A spokesperson said: “Made with fresh vine fruits, sweet currants, sultanas and raisins, and not forgetting the all-important CBD, this will be the most unique dessert you’ve ever tasted.

“The best part is that you don’t have to prepare it months in advance.

“Even the most conservative relatives won’t object to you getting a hit of the calming green stuff via this handmade pudding.

“Have one of these babies tucked away in the cupboard and you’ll be able to diffuse any Christmas emergency.

“Big row kicking off? CBD to the rescue. Feeling frazzled? Stressed is desserts spelled backwards, so bring out the pudding.”